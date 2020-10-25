Browns come back, beat Bengals

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 25, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns had a rough game today in Cincinnati, but in the end they did just enough to win.

The Browns lost Odell Beckham to a knee injury and struggled for much of the game on both sides of the ball, but Baker Mayfield ended up throwing five touchdown passes, including a game-winner in the final minute, as the Browns won 37-34. The win improves Cleveland to 5-2 this season.

The Bengals lost Jonah Williams and Trey Hopkins to injuries and had a hard time protecting Joe Burrow, but the rookie quarterback still managed to complete 35 of 47 passes for 406 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals appear to have a keeper in Burrow, but at 1-5-1 they’re clearly not in playoff contention. The Browns, however, are in good playoff shape. They’re not at the level of the Steelers and Ravens atop the AFC North, but we may see Cleveland as a wild card this season. The Browns are heading in the right direction.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Browns come back, beat Bengals

  1. Baker Mayfield showed some fight today. Started 0/5, then got it together (after OBJ was out. Coincidence?) And lit it up the rest of the game. I know it’s a small sample size, but they might be a more cohesive offense if they used Donovan peoples-jones more instead of OBJ. I think Baker wants to please his receiver so he forces passes whenever he’s in the game. Good win for the Browns.

  5. Looked like a different QB after OBJ left. Maybe he tried to force it to him too much? Maybe the backups just try harder? It was the Bengals. Maybe a combination of all three?

  6. Boo birds out early for Baker and he turns around and has a game for the ages. Hats off to him. That was some catch and throw to win the game. Take 5-2 no matter how you get there.

  10. Burrow needs OL help and the Bengals need to make plays on defense; I mean, like any plays other than a random one here or there, along with some pressure on the QB. They’re two off-seasons away, if they can keep Burrow from being badly injured.

  11. In Cleveland’s 5 wins, it scored over 30 points each game; the total of its 2 losses is 13. I still maintain the Browns defense is horrible. And after watching some of the defensive alignments today, I think a lot of the defensive problems are not so much with the players (although I wonder how some of them can be called professional football players) but with the alignments called by the DC. But with throwing 5 TDs, the Cleveland malcontents and ESPN lounge lizards will still blame Mayfield for allowing the Bengals to come so close to beating them. Didn’t he have a streak of 18 straight receptions in this game?

  13. The Browns barely beat probably the worst team in the AFC twice this year, and it was more than obvious who the best QB was in this game. I mean for most of the game, who looked like the 4-year Veteran and who looked like they were playing in their 7th NFL game (both Half’s count)? Burrow carries his team on his back and has come within one possession to win a number of his games. Baker looked like one of the worst QB’s in the NFL in 1st Half (which counts too), fortunately Stefanski starting running the ball and keeps Baker out of the pocket (where he can’t see) with quick, short out of the pocket throws. You have to win the good teams in the NFL to be a contender, and look at the scores of their games (and Baker’s performances) against the better team like Pittsburgh and Baltimore. Are we just supposed to forget about those performances because the Browns beat the Bengals?? Baker is the 4th best QB in the AFC North, so not sure I’m ready to anoint him as anything other than a undersized, game manager.

  14. That bengala defense is abysimal. Can’t generate any pressure they are so bad at every level. Anarumo is a high school coach. Credit Cleveland for hanging in there but don’t read too much into it, that defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed.

  15. Browns offense only struggled until Beckham left the game. Then it was almost like everyone was like, “finally we can just play football instead of trying to make OBJ happy” and started scoring like they were playing Madden on easy.

    That secondary is killing Cleveland though. Dropping easy interceptions seems to be their MO. That side of the ball needs to get healthy quick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.