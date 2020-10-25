Browns come back, beat Bengals

Getty Images

The Browns had a rough game today in Cincinnati, but in the end they did just enough to win.

The Browns lost Odell Beckham to a knee injury and struggled for much of the game on both sides of the ball, but Baker Mayfield ended up throwing five touchdown passes, including a game-winner in the final minute, as the Browns won 37-34. The win improves Cleveland to 5-2 this season.

The Bengals lost Jonah Williams and Trey Hopkins to injuries and had a hard time protecting Joe Burrow, but the rookie quarterback still managed to complete 35 of 47 passes for 406 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Bengals appear to have a keeper in Burrow, but at 1-5-1 they’re clearly not in playoff contention. The Browns, however, are in good playoff shape. They’re not at the level of the Steelers and Ravens atop the AFC North, but we may see Cleveland as a wild card this season. The Browns are heading in the right direction.