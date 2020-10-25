Bruce Arians to Antonio Brown: “Be a team player, or be gone”

Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians didn’t want Antonio Brown. And Arians won’t keep Antonio Brown, if Antonio Brown causes any trouble.

Arians told Jay Glazer of FOX that the message to Brown was simple and clear: “Be a team player, or be gone.”

Of course, there’s a chance that quarterback Tom Brady would intervene on Brown’s behalf, in the event that Arians would decided Brown should be gone. Brown is there only because of Brady, who began his effort to bring Brown to Tampa in March and who persisted until it got done.

Brown, if all goes well and he’s not cut this week, could make his debut for the Buccaneers against the New York Giants, next Monday night.