Bruce Arians: Tom Brady had nothing to do with signing of Antonio Brown

If you didn’t buy the notion that Tom Brady knew it was fourth down 18 nights ago against the Bears, you definitely won’t by this one.

After Sunday’s blowout win over the Raiders, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians told reporters that Brady didn’t push for the team to sign receiver Antonio Brown.

“Tom had nothing to do with this,” Arians said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “This is something [G.M.] Jason [Licht] and I have been talking about for some time.”

Not that long ago, in the grand scheme of things, Arians made it clear that he wanted nothing to do with Brown, at a time when it had been reported that Brady already was agitating for the veteran receiver to join the team.

Brown is now on the team, and Arians is acting like the team made that decision, apparently to avoid reinforcing the impression that Brady has a lot more influence over the roster than any quarterback ever should.