Cam Jordan: Saints knew Joey Slye wouldn’t make 65-yard field goal

Getty Images

The Saints had to sweat out a 65-yard field goal try to avoid overtime against the Panthers. As defensive end Cam Jordan tells it, there was no sweating at all.

“We know it’s not going in,” Jordan told PFT by phone after Sunday’s 27-24 victory regarding the mindset before the attempt, which would have set an NFL record. “If anything, I don’t even think we sent our edge rushers. We knew this was out of this guy’s helm and it was straight and we were the entire time telling him like he wasn’t gonna make it and we all knew that. I think he knew that, and that’s how it played out.”

I then asked Jordan if he was surprised that the kick was so close to being good.

“I was not surprised that he didn’t make it,” Jordan said.

But for a key sack by Marcus Davenport, the attempt would have been a lot closer — and the Saints and Panthers may have played some bonus football.