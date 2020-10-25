Cardinals expect DeAndre Hopkins to play on Sunday Night Football

Getty Images

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is officially listed as questionable, but he should be good to go tonight against the Seahawks.

Hopkins is expected to play tonight through his ankle injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Although the ankle has been bothering him for a couple weeks, it hasn’t stopped Hopkins from being the league leader in catches (47) and receiving yards (601).

It’s a very big game for the 4-2 Cardinals, who don’t want the 5-0 Seahawks to be able to put any more distance between them in the NFC West.