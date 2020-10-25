Carlos Dunlap continues to be at odds with the Bengals

USA TODAY Sports

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap‘s long relationship with the Bengals continues to look like it is approaching an ugly end.

Dunlap has not been shy about sharing his displeasure with a diminished role on the team’s defense this season and his frustrations appeared to boil over late in Sunday’s loss to the Browns. Dunlap and an assistant believed to be defensive line coach Nick Eason were in each other’s face having a heated conversation with seconds to go in the game.

After the game, Dunlap posted a tweet offering to sell his Cincinnati home in what appears to be a bid to get off the team. His teammates seemed upset about Dunlap’s behavior.

“For him to do that on the sideline, I don’t agree with it,” wide receiver Tyler Boyd said, via Jeremy Rauch of FOX19.

Wide receiver A.J. Green said the team needs to “keep all this in house” and running back Giovani Bernard expressed regret that head coach Zac Taylor has to deal with things like this. We’ll see how Taylor and the organization opt to deal with it in the coming days.