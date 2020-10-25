Chris Carson remains sidelined with foot injury; Shaquill Griffin won’t return

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Chris Carson left early for the locker room before halftime.

He went inside to have a foot injury further evaluated. The Seahawks list him as questionable to return, but he has remained sidelined into the third quarter.

Carlos Hyde, who missed two games with a shoulder injury, has taken over Carson’s role.

Carson left the game with 34 yards on five carries. He also caught one pass for 7 yards.

The Seahawks now have ruled out cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was in the medical tent being evaluated for a concussion. Tre Flowers replaced Griffin on the Cardinals’ touchdown drive that has drawn them to within 27-24 of the Seahawks.