Dallas loses Andy Dalton, loses 25-3 to Washington

The Washington Football Team is a half game out of first half after a convincing 25-3 victory over the Cowboys.

The Eagles, whom Washington beat in Week 1, are 2-4-1, while Washington is 2-5. The Cowboys also are 2-5 but appear headed in the wrong direction.

Adding injury to insult, the Cowboys lost quarterback Andy Dalton with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter on an illegal hit by linebacker Jon Bostic. Officials ejected Bostic, and Dalton was ruled out after being taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick, made his NFL debut.

But it was all Washington, all day.

Washington rolled to 397 yards and held the Cowboys to 142 yards. Antonio Gibson became Washington’s first 100-yard rusher of the season, going for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Kyle Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, with Terry McLaurin catching seven passes for 90 yards and a score.

Dalton went 9-of-19 for 75 yards and an interception. Cole Holcomb had the pick and also made four tackles and a sack. Dalton had a fumble that resulted in a safety, too, as he was under constant pressure all day.

The Cowboys, who were missing four starting offensive lineman, allowed six sacks including two by Montez Sweat.

30 responses to “Dallas loses Andy Dalton, loses 25-3 to Washington

  1. Now that Dallas is in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, is too early to say the Dak Prescott will not be getting a new contract?

  4. What is wrong down in Dallas. Mike mcCarthy is not the answer
    He is making jason garrett look like vince lombardi.

  5. Dallas will be hard pressed to win another game. That was just an old fashioned beating. Dalton lost 5 years off his life even before the dirty hit.

    The $100 million on Zeke looks well spent. Dalton got credit for the INT but the ball went through Zeke’s hands.

    If the Cowboys do end up 1st overall, do they draft a QB?

  7. Prediction: Cowboys trade w the Saints for Jameis Winston. Depending on if Dalton will be our for a length of time.

  11. The “Cowboys have the #1 pick” talk can stop. They’d still have to finish worse than the Jets, Texans, Vikings, Falcons, and Giants. They may “catch up” to some of those, but not all of them.

  12. Jon Bostic needs to be suspended for the remainder of the season. What the hell was he thinking. He NAILED a totally defenseless QB sliding in order to avoid just that type of contact. I’m no Cowboys fan but it doesn’t matter. That cheap shot was uncalled for and inexcusable. The league needs to send a strong message but I doubt they will. That idiot could have put Dalton in a wheelchair. SOMETHING HAS GOT TO BE DONE DAMN IT !

  13. “Hey Jerruh, you gonna sign Colin now that you’re desparate?”
    “Over my dead body.”

    “Hey Jerruh, are you trying to sign you’re actually still alive?”
    “That is irrelevant and irresponsible…[droning for 5 minutes]”

    “Are you done talking Jerruh?”
    “America’s Team… that’s all I got at this point.”

  15. Lightsabermetrics says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:29 pm
    The “Cowboys have the #1 pick” talk can stop. They’d still have to finish worse than the Jets, Texans, Vikings, Falcons, and Giants. They may “catch up” to some of those, but not all of them.
    ———————————-
    And being a Miami fan, I am very happy that they own the Texans first round pick next year!

  16. Which means my Philadelphia Eagles are STILL the current kings of the NFC East! First place baby! I see Super Bowl in the future!

  17. Dallas, Philly, Washington essentially tied for first place. Dallas has to trade for a QB or sign Kaep/Manziel.

  19. Wife: “Who is Washington’s QB?”
    Me: “Kyle Allen.”

    Wife: “OMG, who the hell is that?”
    Me: “LOL”

    Did Dallas even try today? I don’t take pleasure in a dirty hit but there is SO MUCH QUIT in Dallas it reeks all the way to Philadelphia. Get that mess under control, Jerruh, this is beyond pathetic.

  20. Schism Lateralus says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:07 pm
    Now that Dallas is in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, is too early to say the Dak Prescott will not be getting a new contract?
    ——————————————-
    As of now (before the late games are played) Dallas owns the 9th pick in next years draft.

    FPI chance to earn No. 1 pick: 2.2%

  21. In all seriousness… WOULD Colin Kaepernick make things worse in Dallas?

    …I ask seriously. If Colin and Jerruh and McCarthy all tried their darndest… their absolute bestest… would signing Colin Kaepernick help the Dallas Cowboys on field?

  22. Tha Nino Man says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:39 pm
    Dallas, Philly, Washington essentially tied for first place. Dallas has to trade for a QB or sign Kaep/Manziel.
    —————————–
    Yeah signing a QB who hasn’t played a DOWN of football in 4 or 5 years makes PERFECT sense

  23. I would say let’s tank for Trevor but no way the Jets win a game this year. We have a good shot at the number 2 to 5 pick though

  25. If he’s there at the 2nd Round I could see the Cowboys taking Zach Wilson.

    He’s been as good as anyone, yes, even Trevor Lawrence, in college football this year.

    It also would work out perfectly as you franchise Dak Prescott and he either proves he’s the franchise or you have your QB of the future with one year of experience on the sidelines under his belt.

  26. If Mike McCarthy had 2 weeks to coach up that burnt orange, but the team got even worse, what does that say of Mike McCarthy?

    “Hey Jerruh, when did Coach lose the locker room?”
    “Before Week 1, apparently.”

    “Mr. Jones, do you think it’s possible Coach McCarthy isn’t capable?”
    “America’s Team.”

  28. mackcarrington says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:07 pm
    Once again, Colin Kaepernick is in play.
    ——————————————
    Once again, no he is not. What team would sign a QB has hasn’t played a down of football in over 4 years when they need someone that might have to play NEXT week? That ship has sailed.

  29. canetic says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:33 pm
    Ryan Fitzpatrick packing his bags for Dallas.
    ——————————————————
    Nope. No way Miami can let him go, not knowing if Tua will even make it through one game. They are still in the chase for the AFC East.. I could see some low cost rental like Flacco.

  30. Michael Bensch says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:38 pm
    Which means my Philadelphia Eagles are STILL the current kings of the NFC East!

    ================================================

    And they play Dallas next week. The winner should be in first place in the division. With 3 wins half way through the season.

