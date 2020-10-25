Dallas loses Andy Dalton, loses 25-3 to Washington

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is a half game out of first half after a convincing 25-3 victory over the Cowboys.

The Eagles, whom Washington beat in Week 1, are 2-4-1, while Washington is 2-5. The Cowboys also are 2-5 but appear headed in the wrong direction.

Adding injury to insult, the Cowboys lost quarterback Andy Dalton with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter on an illegal hit by linebacker Jon Bostic. Officials ejected Bostic, and Dalton was ruled out after being taken to the locker room for a concussion evaluation.

Rookie Ben DiNucci, a seventh-round pick, made his NFL debut.

But it was all Washington, all day.

Washington rolled to 397 yards and held the Cowboys to 142 yards. Antonio Gibson became Washington’s first 100-yard rusher of the season, going for 128 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.

Kyle Allen completed 15 of 25 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, with Terry McLaurin catching seven passes for 90 yards and a score.

Dalton went 9-of-19 for 75 yards and an interception. Cole Holcomb had the pick and also made four tackles and a sack. Dalton had a fumble that resulted in a safety, too, as he was under constant pressure all day.

The Cowboys, who were missing four starting offensive lineman, allowed six sacks including two by Montez Sweat.