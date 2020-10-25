David Irving inactive, but four of Raiders’ starting offensive linemen are dressed

Getty Images

The Raiders called up David Irving from the practice squad Saturday. He won’t play.

Irving, who has not played since 2018 when he saw action in two games, is inactive.

The Raiders, though, will have four of their starting offensive linemen after left tackle Kolton Miller, left guard Denzelle Good, center Rodney Hudson and right guard Gabe Jackson all tested negative for COVID-19 on Sunday. That cleared the four to return.

Right tackle Trent Brown tested positive for COVID-19 last week and will miss the game.

The Raiders’ other inactives besides Irving are quarterback Marcus Mariota, receiver Bryan Edwards, cornerback Keisean Nixon and guard Patrick Omameh.

The Buccaneers’ inactives are all healthy scratches: quarterback Ryan Griffin, receiver Cyril Grayson, outside linebacker Quinton Bell, guard Aaron Stinnie and defensive lineman Khalil Davis.

Running back Leonard Fournette returns. He played one snap against the Bears in Week 5 in his only action since Week 3.