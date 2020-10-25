DeAndre Hopkins catches third touchdown pass of season

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins caught seven touchdown passes last season in Houston. He has three already this season in Arizona.

The star receiver’s third came with 2:39 remaining in the first quarter.

He caught a 35-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray, beating Quinton Dunbar off the line of scrimmage. Hopkins worked the sideline, keeping his feet in bounds and crossing the goal line before going out.

Hopkins, who entered the game leading the NFL with 47 catches and 601 yards, has two catches for 33 yards and a touchdown tonight.

The Cardinals now trail 10-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Murray has gone 4-for-6 for 49 yards and the score.

Russell Wilson finished the first quarter 9-of-13 for 115 yards and a touchdown, with Tyler Lockett catching four of those for 57 yards and the 3-yard score.