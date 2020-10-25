Deebo Samuel ruled out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The 49ers remain way ahead of the Patriots, but they’ve lost another offensive player to injury.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Samuel had five catches for 65 yards before leaving the game in the second half.

Samuel’s exit came a short time after running back Jeff Wilson took a cart to the locker room. He’s been ruled out with an ankle injury that cut short a splendid performance. Wilson ran 17 times for 112 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers are up 33-6 in the fourth quarter despite those losses and they are now facing Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham after New England pulled Cam Newton. Stidham’s first possession ended with an interception.