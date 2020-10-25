J.J. Watt on being 1-6: I’m angry, it sucks

Getty Images

After the Texans fell to 0-4 earlier this month, defensive end J.J. Watt said something had to change because what the team was doing was not working.

Watt’s words foreshadowed the team’s decision to fire head coach/General Manager Bill O’Brien. The Texans won in Week 5, but they lost in overtime to the Titans in Week 6 and got manhandled by the Packers this Sunday. That left Watt sounding a lot like he did at the start of the month.

“Frustrated,” Watt said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. “I’m angry. I mean, it sucks. I don’t know what else I’m supposed to feel.”

Quarterback Deshaun Watson sounded a lot like Watt.

“S–t sucks, honestly,” Watson said. “I mean, this is new to me, so I’m going through it just like everyone else. This is my first time experiencing something like this, so I’m just learning on the fly, trying to stay positive, continuing to lead the guys, continuing to come to work each and every day and try to improve and just trying to find ways to win.”

The Texans have a bye this week and a lot to sort out if they want to feel better about things when they get back on the field in Week 9.