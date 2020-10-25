Jadeveon Clowney has left knee injury

Getty Images

The Titans are having a bad day against the Steelers. It could be getting worse.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was helped off the field in the third quarter of Sunday’s home game against the Steelers. Tennessee trails, 27-7.

Clowney, in obvious pain, went straight into the blue medical tent.

In early 2017, Clowney had arthroscopic surgery on the left knee. He injured his right knee as a rookie, ultimately having microfracture surgery.

Clowney has appeared in every game this season, his first with the Titans.