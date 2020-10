Getty Images

Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook suffered what appeared to be a serious knee injury today against the Chargers.

Westbrook was carted to the locker room and the team announced he will not return.

A former Biletnikoff Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist at Oklahoma, Westbrook has had an up-and-down career in Jacksonville, where he was drafted in 2017.

This is the final year of Westbrook’s rookie contract.