Jarrett Stidham in at quarterback with Patriots down 33-6

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots have made a quarterback change.

Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton with the Patriots down 33-6 to the 49ers with 13:20 to play in the fourth quarter.

It’s Stidham’s second appearance of the season. He replaced Brian Hoyer in the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs. He was 5-of-13 for 60 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in that game.

Newton threw his third interception of the game on the drive before the Patriots opted to go with Stidham. He was 9-of-15 for 98 yards and ran five times for 19 yards.

With the Pats well on their way to a third straight loss, attention will now shift to whether Stidham takes over as the starter in New England. The Patriots are in Buffalo next weekend.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Jarrett Stidham in at quarterback with Patriots down 33-6

  9. Ridiculous. Should have gotten reps with the 1s from day 1. So ironic that Newton was the one to bring Covid19 onto the team and he had the easiest way to avoid getting it, too.

    Failed experiment and you just know it came from McDaniels.

  12. This must be what all those pundits were talking about when they raved about how brilliant this move was for Cam so he could boost his value and hit the free agent market next year and really cash in…

  13. Annnnd…..he throws a pick

    None of Patriot QBs have played well at all since the Seattle game.

    It’s gonna be a long season. Cam won’t be back next year, so QB becomes a need again next year

  15. But, but, but, Cam is a “former MVP” coming into a great system with a genius OC…2015 really was a long time ago, wasn’t it…..

  16. Well, the good news is Stidham completed two passes. The bad news is his third was a pick. It’s almost as if this woeful offense was held together last year by the greatest of all time. I wonder why the “genius” can’t just plug another into his “system”?

  21. As a Patriots fan ever since they played at Schaefer stadium and New England Harness Raceway was happening, this is very thought to watch.

  22. flash1224 says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:49 pm
    And he just threw a pick.

    ——-

    That’s 4 in 20 passes….

  23. Remember, BB is playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers.

    Kinda hard to spy on teams during a lockdown.

  25. Is this that 4D chess I was hearing so much about during the off-season? I see one more awful season before BB decides to call it a career.

  26. tqaztec says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:08 pm
    Remember, BB is playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers.

    Kinda hard to spy on teams during a lockdown.
    ————————————————————
    Looks more like he is playing Chutes and Ladders so far this season…

  27. Uhhh…didn’t the experts pick NE? Now imagine next week’s game and hustle Russell with his hands on his hips watching the clock tick and his D unable to stop the run..

  31. The newton experiment is over let stidham play and grow going foward. Hats off to the niners they had the Pat’s number today.

  32. I remember hearing all the outrage that Cam Newton wasn’t being respected and not being paid enough.

    For maybe the first time, the Patriots overpaid for a player.
    He can’t throw, and he can’t run.

    I wonder if Cam’s contract had a clothing allowance.

  33. Here we go, T6 blaming everyone but Bill again. Cam is McDaniel’s experiment? Who’s the Head Coach here? Who has the final say? Bill chose not to make Brady a partner. Bill chose to sign Cam. Bill chose to start him. The buck stops there, T6.

  34. This just did not look like a BB coached team. Seemed weird to me. What was worse for BB was to have it happen at Gillet by the other QB he let walk. At the same time TB12 threw 4 TD’s and ran for one. Where does N.E. go from here?

  35. Richard Nguyen says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:19 pm
    Here we go, T6 blaming everyone but Bill again. Cam is McDaniel’s experiment? Who’s the Head Coach here? Who has the final say? Bill chose not to make Brady a partner. Bill chose to sign Cam. Bill chose to start him. The buck stops there, T6.

    ——-

    Remember when Bill decided to bench Malcom Butler and give away the SB even though Brady our up over 500 yards passing?

    Yeah….we all do

  36. This just did not look like a BB coached team. Seemed weird to me.
    —————————————-

    I said millions of time that SUPER CHEAP Belichick is a product of Brady, he would be nothing without a QB who has the skills to turn cheap receivers into play makers.

  37. But where are the thousands of Pats fans who insisted that winning a SB without Brady would be no problem?

  38. The good: Cam was cheap
    The bad: NE doesn’t have a QB

    Belichick is still the best coach of all time, but Brady made it work.

  39. Belichick is still the best coach of all time,

    ———————

    He is not a HC material, what you saw in last two games is just the beginning when SUPER CHEAP Belichick doesn’t have a QB who has the skills to turn cheap receivers into play makers.

  40. seanismorriscom says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:39 pm
    The good: Cam was cheap
    The bad: NE doesn’t have a QB

    Belichick is still the best coach of all time, but Brady made it work.

    4 1 Rate This

    ————-

    Makes no sense. BB drafted and developed Brady and formed 2 dynasties in the cap era.

    Your premise would be correct or closer to correct if there wasn’t a 2nd dynasty.

    My god people are dumb. Brady gets tons of credit for becoming the goat, but he was a 6th rd pick who had 18 tds and 12 ints in his rookie year, and had some struggles in his second year with new wrs.

    Sound familiar?

    Brady needed reps, whoever the next guy is not named Newton, needs em too.

  41. BB drafted and developed Brady

    ——————————–

    There is no development to talk about.

    Before 2007, Brady was already able to score 380 points with the cheap squad SUPER CHEAP Belichick gave to him, so it is no surprise that since 2007, he was able to score 440+ with better squad and rule changes.

  42. but he was a 6th rd pick who had 18 tds and 12 ints in his rookie year

    ———————————-

    “Look away from intended receivers so to freeze defenders or fool defenders for bit moment.”

    A meaningless skill against lousy defense in college.

    That is how Brady turned Pats around in 2001, and had nothing to do with Belichick.

  43. 6-10 season coming, no playoffs and no high draft pick. No worries though, the genius will figure out soon that quarterbacks are important in football

  45. the genius will figure out soon that quarterbacks are important in football

    ———

    It doesn’t matter, the “genius” won’t give his QB a great WR group to succeed.

    A QB with Brady’s skills (of turning cheap receivers into play makers) comes once every 50 years.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.