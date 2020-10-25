Jarrett Stidham in at quarterback with Patriots down 33-6

Getty Images

The Patriots have made a quarterback change.

Jarrett Stidham relieved Cam Newton with the Patriots down 33-6 to the 49ers with 13:20 to play in the fourth quarter.

It’s Stidham’s second appearance of the season. He replaced Brian Hoyer in the team’s Week Four loss to the Chiefs. He was 5-of-13 for 60 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in that game.

Newton threw his third interception of the game on the drive before the Patriots opted to go with Stidham. He was 9-of-15 for 98 yards and ran five times for 19 yards.

With the Pats well on their way to a third straight loss, attention will now shift to whether Stidham takes over as the starter in New England. The Patriots are in Buffalo next weekend.