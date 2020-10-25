Jets leading Bills 10-6 at the half

Getty Images

The Jets have a new offensive playcaller and a shot at their first victory of the 2020 season.

Head coach Adam Gase handed the reins to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and Loggains put together a plan that had the Jets up 10-0 at one point in the first half. Buffalo was able to drive for a pair of field goals that cut the winless team’s lead to 10-6 at the break.

The second field goal came after Dane Jackson picked off Sam Darnold late in the second quarter. It was a poor decision by Darnold to throw into coverage and the Bills were able to tack on three points as the half came to an end.

Darnold has had a good day otherwise. He is 11-of-15 for 116 yards and has found second-round pick Denzel Mims four times for 42 yards in Mims’ regular season debut.

Josh Allen lost a fumble on a Tarell Basham sack and has gone 12-of-20 for 129 yards when he does get the ball in the air. He’s also run for 48 yards and will need to start finding a way into the end zone to avoid a disappointing defeat this Sunday.