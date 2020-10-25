Joe Burrow on pace to break rookie record for passing yards

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is racking up passing yards like no other rookie in NFL history.

Burrow passed for 406 yards today against the Browns, giving him 2,023 through seven games of his rookie season. That puts Burrow on pace for 4,624 passing yards this season, which would break the NFL’s rookie record, set by Andrew Luck with 4,374 passing yards in 2012.

Another rookie record owned by Luck, for the most 300-yard games for a rookie, is also well within Burrow’s grasp. Burrow now has five 300-yard passing games. Luck’s record is six games.

Today Burrow became the first rookie in NFL history with at least 400 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in a single game.