Justin Herbert has big game as Chargers top Jaguars

Justin Herbert continues to look like the right franchise quarterback from the Chargers.

Herbert turned in another big game today, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns, and also leading the team in rushing and scoring a rushing touchdown, as the Chargers beat the Jaguars 39-29.

Herbert’s favorite receiver was Keenan Allen, who had 10 catches for 125 yards, but Herbert spread the ball around to eight receivers in all and appeared to be in total command of the offense. The Chargers have the young quarterback they need.

The Jaguars may not have the rookie quarterback they need, although Gardner Minshew played well enough not to get benched, as he was reportedly in danger of being. Minshew isn’t the same kind of young talent as Herbert, but he’s a serviceable enough player that the Jaguars ought to keep him in the starting lineup.

Jacksonville also has a promising young player in running back James Robinson, an undrafted rookie from Illinois State who continues to show that you don’t have to draft a running back to find a good one. Robinson topped 100 rushing yards and helped the Jaguars stay in the game.

In the end, however, the Chargers were simply a better team. They improved to 2-4, while the Jaguars fell to 1-6.