Landon Collins believed to have torn Achilles

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team won a home game with the Cowboys on Sunday, but they lost a key member of their defense in the process.

Safety Landon Collins left the game in the second quarter with what was called a right ankle injury and the team quickly ruled him out for the rest of the day. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Collins is believed to have torn his Achilles.

If confirmed, Collins will miss the rest of the season. He’ll have an MRI on Monday.

Collins had four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble before getting hurt.