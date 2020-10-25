Landon Collins out with ankle injury as Washington leads 15-3

USA TODAY Sports

Washington safety Landon Collins had a strip-sack of Andy Dalton early in the game, leading to a safety.

But Collins was injured on a Dalton scramble with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter.

Washington immediately ruled out Collins with a right ankle injury. He was carted off the sideline.

He finished with four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

Washington has scored two touchdowns since Collins’ strip-sack. The most recent came on a 52-yard pass from Kyle Allen to Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin beat rookie cornerback Trevon Diggs, who earlier exchanged words with McLaurin. To add insult to injury, officials threw a flag on Diggs for illegal contact, which, of course, Washington declined.

Allen’s pass on the 2-point conversion was incomplete, leaving Washington with a 15-3 lead.