Landon Collins strip-sack of Andy Dalton results in safety

USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys had a goal-line stop, keeping the Washington Football Team out of the end zone.

It still cost the Cowboys points.

Landon Collins beat tight end Dalton Schultz and had a strip-sack of Andy Dalton. Schultz was there to recover the ball but couldn’t get it outside the end zone. Jonathan Allen was credited with the tackle of Schultz for the safety.

Washington leads 9-0, tacking on a touchdown after the free kick.

Washington went 70 yards in 11 plays on the opening drive but came up 1 yard short of the end zone. officials awarded Terry McLaurin with a touchdown on third-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but replay showed the Washington receiver’s knee touched the ground before the ball crossed the plane.

Washington went for it on fourth down, and Kyle Allen was stopped short on the quarterback sneak, with DeMarcus Lawrence credited with the tackle.

That left Dallas to start its opening drive at the 1-yard line. Five plays after getting an offsides penalty on Washington, the Cowboys gave up the safety.

Washington then used the short field after getting the ball back on the free kick for its first touchdown. Antonio Gibson ran for a 12-yard touchdown to complete a seven-play, 63-yard drive.

Washington has 133 yards to the Cowboys’ minus-6.