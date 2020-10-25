Marquez Callaway says ankle “all good” after late injury in Saints win

USA TODAY Sports

The Saints didn’t have Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, or Bennie Fowler at wide receiver on Sunday, but they did have Marquez Callaway and that wound up being just fine.

Callaway caught eight passes for 75 yards, including a seven-yarder that set up Wil Lutz‘s go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter. Callaway stayed down on the field after his ankle was rolled up during the tackle and then went to the sideline medical tent, but said after the 27-24 win that he’s feeling well.

“I’m good,” Callaway said, via NOLA.com. “Just got a little dinged up. But it’s all good.”

The undrafted rookie had five catches for 50 yards in the team’s last two games and Sunday’s performance will help him continue to earn playing time when the more experienced wideouts are able to get back on the field.