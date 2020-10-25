N’Keal Harry to locker room in New England

Getty Images

The Patriots have lost a wide receiver in the first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

N'Keal Harry took a hit from defensive back Tarvarius Moore on a third down at the end of the first quarter and needed medical attention on the sideline. He then went back to the locker room for futher evaluation.

Harry did not catch the pass and the Patriots kicked a field goal to cut San Francisco’s lead to 7-3 early in the second quarter. The scoring drive was set up by a Devin McCourty interception.

That pick was the first incompletion of the game for Jimmy Garoppolo. He opened the game 7-of-7 for 93 yards and the 49ers capped their first drive with a Jeff Wilson touchdown run.