A bad year for Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham just got worse.

Beckham, who suffered a knee injury while trying to make a tackle after Baker Mayfield underthrew him and got intercepted, has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

There’s no immediate word on the severity of the injury, but any time a knee injury forces a player to be ruled out, it raises concerns.

The Browns trail the Bengals 10-3 in the second quarter.