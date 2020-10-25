Political caravan participants claim DeAndre Hopkins drove recklessly, flipped them off

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins may have had an interesting drive to work on Sunday.

Via the Arizona Republic, members of a political caravan on a highway supporting President Trump claim that Hopkins swerved through the caravan in a Ferarri and fired off a middle finger (or two) at those in the caravan.

The team did not provide a comment to the Republic. Also, per the Republic, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said it does not have a record of a traffic stop involving Hopkins.

The incident reportedly happened at 1:30 p.m. local time. By roughly 2:20 p.m. local time, Hopkins was at State Farm Stadium for a pregame interview with Liam McHugh of NBC’s Football Night in America.

The Department of Public Safety told the Republic that it will comment Monday on the legality of the caravans, which consist of hundreds of vehicles moving below the posted speed limit.