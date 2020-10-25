Raiders, Saints have no new positive tests

Getty Images

It’s game on today for the Buccaneers at the Raiders and the Panthers at the Saints.

The Raiders and Saints had no new positive tests in the latest round of testing, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game in Las Vegas was moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon, and Seahawks-Cardinals was moved into Sunday Night Football, because the NFL feared the Raiders might have to postpone their game after two players tested positive and several other players who had close contact with those two went into quarantine.

The Saints put wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday and also sent Ken Crawley home because he had close contact with Sanders.

But it appears that both teams avoided an outbreak, and that today’s NFL schedule will go on.