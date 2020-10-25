Report: Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss rest of year with COVID complications

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead has not played yet during the regular season after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and he’ll reportedly miss the rest of the year as well.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Armstead is not expected back because of complications caused by the virus. Armstead has been hospitalized twice and has reportedly dealt with significant respiratory issues since contracting COVID-19.

It’s a tough break for Armstead, who was in line for a bigger role after Leonard Fournette was released. Undrafted rookie James Robinson has taken on the lead role in the backfield instead.

At the moment, Armstead is expected to make a full recovery in time for the 2021 season.