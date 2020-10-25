Ron Rivera wants his players to take a page from 2014 Panthers

Getty Images

The NFC East seems destined to send a team with a losing record to the playoffs. Washington coach Ron Rivera knows a thing or two about that.

After Sunday’s 25-3 win over the Cowboys, Rivera told PFT by phone that he personally has experienced a division winner with a losing record can nevertheless make noise in January.

“In 2014, the NFC South was not a very good division, and people hated us and we got to the playoffs and won,” Rivera said. “And then we turn around and win a playoff game at home. Go on the road and scare the hell out of Seattle, so I take it for what it is with a grain of salt, and move on.”

Rivera said he already has used this on his team.

“I have the example, I said, ‘Guys I’ve been through it, I know what it’s like.’ When you win a 7-8-1 no one gives you a chance. That’s fine. Just show up and prove people wrong.”

Currently, the Eagles hold the lead in the NFC East with a 2-4-1 record. Washington is just behind them at 2-5, along with the Cowboys. Bringing up the rear, but far from out of it, are the Giants at 1-6.