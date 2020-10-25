Russell Okung doubtful to return with calf injury

Getty Images

The Panthers lost their left tackle early in the second half of Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Russell Okung had to be helped off the field after a one-yard run by Myles Hartsfield on Carolina’s first possession of the third quarter. Okung went to the trainer’s table for evaluation and the team announced a short time later that he is doubtful to return with a calf injury.

Greg Little took over for Okung.

The Panthers punted after picking up one first down on the drive. They trail the Saints 21-17 with less than five minutes off the clock in the quarter.