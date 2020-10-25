Saints grab 21-17 lead before halftime

Getty Images

The Saints have an edge in yards and time of possession over the Panthers after the first half of Sunday’s game, but it hasn’t translated to a big edge on the scoreboard.

D.J. Moore caught his second touchdown of the second quarter with just over 90 seconds to play in the first half and the Panthers took their first lead of the afternoon. It would be a short-lived one, however.

Drew Brees found Deonte Harris for a four-yard score with two seconds left in the half and the Saints went into the break with a 21-17 edge. Brees completed five passes on the scoring drive, which helped make up for a mistake on the previous possession.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns stripped the Saints quarterback on a sack in Panthers territory to get the ball into Teddy Bridgewater‘s hands. Bridgewater hooked up with receivers for three first downs to bring Carolina down the field and into the lead. The former Saint ended the half with 11 completions in 13 tries for 170 yards.

Brees threw one touchdown and ran for another as the Saints opened the game with two touchdown drives. He was 18-of-22 for 177 yards over the course of the half and Alvin Kamara chipped in 64 yards on seven carries.

The Saints have 272 yards as a team, but it is going to take another full half of work to outlast Carolina this Sunday.