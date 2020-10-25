Shaq Mason, Julian Edelman active for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots have a couple of starting offensive linemen back in the lineup this Sunday.

Right guard Shaq Mason was listed as questionable with a calf injury, but is in the lineup for their matchup with the 49ers. Mason also had a stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list that kept him from playing last weekend. Center David Andrews was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman is also active after being listed as questionable. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) had the same listing, but will not play. Tight end Devin Asiasi, quarterback Brian Hoyer, defensive tackle Carl Davis, running back J.J. Taylor, and cornerback Myles Bryant are also inactive for New England.

Safeties Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt were ruled out for the 49ers along with the linebacker Kwon Alexander. Wide receiver Dante Pettis is also inactive as the team works on a potential trade. Quarterback CJ Beathard and cornerback Parnell Motley round out the group of inactive players.