Steelers off to strong start in Nashville

Sunday’s schedule includes a battle of unbeaten teams in Nashville and the Steelers struck first.

Ben Roethlisberger hit wide receiver Diontae Johnson from 11 yards out to cap a 16-play drive with a touchdown. Roethlisberger was 10-of-12 for 84 yards to lead the Steelers to a 7-0 lead over the Titans.

The drive, which lasted more than nine minutes, almost ended a couple of plays earlier, but a facemask penalty wiped out a James Conner touchdown catch.

Johnson missed the last game with a back injury, but returned to practice on Wednesday and is back to speed with three catches for 39 yards on the way to the end zone. Eric Ebron and JuJu Smith-Schuster also had multiple catches on the scoring drive.