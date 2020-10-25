Steelers remain undefeated after late Stephen Gostkowski miss

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Steelers saw almost all of their 20-point lead disappear in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Titans, but they were able to avoid their first loss of the 2020 season.

Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski was wide right from 45 yards out with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the Steelers hung on for a 27-24 win in Nashville. That leaves them as the only undefeated team in the AFC and they are the first 6-0 Steelers team since 1978.

Sunday’s game was the sixth between teams that were at least 5-0 in Week Seven or later since the AFL-NFL merger. The five previous winners all advanced to the Super Bowl.

Pittsburgh’s chances of doing the same will be helped by the depth of their offensive contributors. Diontae Johnson caught two touchdowns, JuJu Smith-Schuster had nine catches for 85 yards, James Conner ran for 82 yards and nine players caught passes altogether.

The game was still close, however, and three Ben Roethlisberger interceptions had something to do with it. The last of them came when Amani Hooker snagged a pass in the end zone with just over two minutes left to play in the game. Roethlisberger was 32-of-49 for 268 yards overall, but the turnovers helped keep the Steelers from making this a comfortable win.

Comfortable or not, they’re 6-0 and they’ll now turn their attention toward the Ravens in a matchup of the top two teams in the AFC North. The Titans will head to Cincinnati in Week Eight.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Steelers remain undefeated after late Stephen Gostkowski miss

  1. While I picked the Titans to not cover the spread, I wish Gostokwski would have made the field goal because it was a great game. I have a feeling these teams might be meeting in the playoffs

  3. Wow what a good game, all props to Tennessee for making that comeback. Pittsburgh has Baltimore up next and that’s always a tough game. Whew! Luck counts too, I’ll take it.

    Go Steelers!

  6. They need to get the ball to Claypool more. No idea why he was not in more. I know they want Deante to get the ball but that fade route to Deonte that he dropped in the END Zone Claypool would of snagged. The faked boot legs to him but he needs the ball!

  9. Byron MaidPro -Salt Lake City says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    They need to get the ball to Claypool more. No idea why he was not in more. I know they want Deante to get the ball but that fade route to Deonte that he dropped in the END Zone Claypool would of snagged. The faked boot legs to him but he needs the ball!

    ______________________________________________

    I assume you’re referring to the free play where Tennessee jumped offside? Dionte was interfered with on that play and the officials missed it. Defender took his left out before the ball got there, otherwise he catches it.

  10. What’s been lost in the post-game discussion is that the Steelers D kept the Titans to that long FG attempt which obviously failed. Five more yards by TN and the game probably goes to OT. Steelers might have still won in OT. Two 5-0 teams showed why they were. The Steelers won the first half and the Titans won the second, essentially.

  11. Ben could easily have had 4 TD passes in the first half, but was shaky in the second half. He’ll be fine. I’ll take being lucky. 6-0.

  13. Another heart attack game by the Steelers.
    The first half was a repeat of last week’s beatdown of Cleveland but they took their food off the gas in the second. Great win. We’ll take it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.