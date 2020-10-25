Steelers up 24-7 on Titans at halftime

Getty Images

Sunday’s meeting between two 5-0 AFC teams has been dominated by the Steelers thus far.

Pittsburgh opened the game with a 16-play touchdown drive and added another touchdown at the end of another 13-play drive to go up 14-0 over the Titans in Nashville. The Titans were able to cut the lead in half, but the Steelers tacked on another 10 points in the final three minutes of the half to open up a 24-7 halftime lead on the AFC South team.

They got a chance to try for some more points before the half was up after the Titans failed to convert a fake punt from their own territory. Ben Roethlisberger‘s deep shot for Diontae Johnson near the end zone was picked off, however.

Johnson caught two touchdowns and has resumed his role as a frequent Roethlisberger target after missing time due to a back injury. James Conner has 11 carries for 60 yards and the Steelers Defense has kept Derrick Henry from running wild when the Titans have the ball.

It’s been the right formula for Pittsburgh to this point in the proceedings. More of the same in the second half and the AFC will have a clear top dog after seven weeks of the season.