Todd Gurley’s touchdown mistake sets up Lions win over Falcons

Usually, scoring a touchdown is a good thing. It was a very bad thing for Falcons running back Todd Gurley today.

With the Falcons just needing to run out the clock and win with a chip-shot field goal, Gurley was given a handoff and was supposed to go down at the 1-yard line. But his momentum carried him into the end zone for a touchdown that gave the Falcons the lead but forced them to kick it back to the Lions.

That was a huge mistake. The Lions marched down the field and Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass as time expired. The Lions got a 15-yard penalty after the touchdown, but Matt Prater‘s extra-long extra point was good, and the Lions won 23-22.

It was the second high-profile touchdown mistake this weekend, as Penn State lost to Indiana on Saturday under similar circumstances, with Penn State’s running back scoring a touchdown when he was supposed to go down at the 1-yard line, and Indiana coming back to win.

The loss drops the Falcons to 1-6, and they have no realistic path to the playoffs. The Lions are now 3-3 and surprisingly in the hunt.