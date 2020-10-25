Tom Brady throws four touchdowns as Bucs take care of business

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2020, 7:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tom Brady has a new record. For now.

The Buccaneers quarterback entered Sunday’s game three touchdowns behind Drew Brees for the all-time record for passing touchdowns. He threw his fourth of the day with 3:08 remaining to ice Tampa Bay’s 45-20 victory over the Raiders.

It gives Brady 559 touchdowns for his career.

More importantly, it was career (regular-season) win No. 224 for Brady.

He threw touchdowns to four different players — a 5-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski; a 33-yard pass to receiver Scotty Miller; a 4-yard pass to receiver Chris Godwin; and a 1-yard pass to receiver Tyler Johnson. Brady also ran for a 1-yard score.

Leading receiver Mike Evans made only two catches for 37 yards on his two targets, though he did draw a couple of defensive pass interference penalties. Miller caught six passes for 109 yards, and Godwin nine catches for 88 yards. Gronkowski had a productive day, too, with five catches for 62 yards.

The Bucs led only 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay scored 21 unanswered points.

Brady went 33-of-45 for 369 yards and the four touchdowns, earning a 127.0 passer rating. In the past five games, he has 15 touchdown passes and an interception.

The Bucs moved to 5-2.

The Raiders managed 347 yards against the NFL’s top-ranked total defense. Derek Carr went 24-of-36 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Permalink 19 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

19 responses to “Tom Brady throws four touchdowns as Bucs take care of business

  1. Maybe BB held Brady back all these years. If he was able to have his offense like this like Peyton had his to his liking his whole career, and if he actually gave him offensive weapons, maybe Brady is 9-0 in Super Bowls and has 5 MVPs.

  2. But but but he’s just a system QB
    But but but QB don’t do well the first year in Bruce’s system
    But but but Brady’s done , look at last season

    I know I missed some of the lame Brady crybaby excuses

    But you get the point

    GOAT

  4. How about that 6th ranked QBR from Derek “CHOKES AGAIN” Carr!

    Raiders still don’t have a QB on their roster, good thing they invested in a rookie to build around with all those draft picks from the Mack trade! LoL.

  6. This man put up 4k yards and 24 TDs with the worst receiving corps in football last year and it was taken for granted. Go look at NE’s offense right now. In retrospect, last year might be one of Brady’s finest.

  8. Well in my humble opinion, the Bucs are probably the best team in the NFL. With the trade for McClandon, and the addition of Antonio Brown…they are pretty legit. Especially if the refs keep allowing the Bucs o-line do what they do.

    My take aways.- with 11:57 in the 4th qtr , and Raiders trailing 23- 20-. Bucs had ball on 3rd and 13— Raiders could not get pressure (obvious hold/ no call) , and Guenther calls a prevent defense, and guys play soft and give up 14 yards- game over right there= Bucs went on for a TD.

    Carrs interception could have been easily called pass interference on Bucs ,but once again no call.

    Gabe Jacksons ejection is puzzling from what I can see. (never showed anything to have him ejected) He gets hit late, gets up to help his teammate who Gholston is rolling up on, and wont get up, and then Suh pulls Jackson from the pile. I thought for sure the flag was on Suh if anybody from what you can see.

    Raiders on a number of plays just were not good at execution. – Carr had wide open receiver (Waller) and his foot gets taken out by o-lineman, Aghlor just missed a catch on the two yard line , and raiders settle for field goal, Waller on 3rd down play runs the rout a yard to short, etc….just little stuff, but give Bucs D credit most of the gam,e- Jacobs never really got going.

  10. Delusional Raiders fans claiming the Bucs are the best in the league, lolololol. Of course you blame the refs for Carr’s INT, the Raiders just suck and got completely blown out.

  11. The refs were ignoring holding by both teams all day. Don’t use the refs as an excuse for getting smoked. The Bucs and Brady were just better.

  13. I’ve always enjoyed watching Brady. With that said, I enjoy watching him in a different division for a change!

  15. Was that Devin White i saw, with 11 tackles and THREE sacks, the same Devin White that OAK honchos left on the draft board because they absolutely had to have, ummm, checking my memory, oh yeah, Clelin Ferrell?

  16. springfield says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:30 pm

    How did Derek “elite” Carr only score 20?

    ================

    Carr has no control over the plays that come in from the sidelines and he’s forced to execute the plays that Gruden calls. Gruden’s preference is for the dink-and-dunk system with mostly short passes. When Bill Musgrave ran the Raiders offense Carr used to air it out on a regular basis and the Raiders were one of the highest scoring teams in the league.

  17. But Lamar is the new generation of QB! He’s much better than Brady!
    Turns out TB12 is still one of the best in the game when he actually has some wide receivers who are NFL-level talents, not all-conference college players. Not to mention Gronkowski is starting to look like himself again. That team is going to be tough to stop down the stretch, although the D is suspect. I’m also not sure Arians has the discipline and focus to keep them on the rails when things get tight, but regardless the people in Boston have to be ready to jump into the Charles River with where things stand.

  18. Derek Carr doesn’t have control over the plays? Isn’t he the QB, the one player running the offense?

    The excuses are a riot from these sore loser Raider fans that just got their teeth kicked in.

  19. Aaron Rodgers is the GOAT. Prove me wrong.
    ——————-

    I can prove you are obsessed with Brady.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.