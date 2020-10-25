Tom Brady throws four touchdowns as Bucs take care of business

Getty Images

Tom Brady has a new record. For now.

The Buccaneers quarterback entered Sunday’s game three touchdowns behind Drew Brees for the all-time record for passing touchdowns. He threw his fourth of the day with 3:08 remaining to ice Tampa Bay’s 45-20 victory over the Raiders.

It gives Brady 559 touchdowns for his career.

More importantly, it was career (regular-season) win No. 224 for Brady.

He threw touchdowns to four different players — a 5-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski; a 33-yard pass to receiver Scotty Miller; a 4-yard pass to receiver Chris Godwin; and a 1-yard pass to receiver Tyler Johnson. Brady also ran for a 1-yard score.

Leading receiver Mike Evans made only two catches for 37 yards on his two targets, though he did draw a couple of defensive pass interference penalties. Miller caught six passes for 109 yards, and Godwin nine catches for 88 yards. Gronkowski had a productive day, too, with five catches for 62 yards.

The Bucs led only 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, but Tampa Bay scored 21 unanswered points.

Brady went 33-of-45 for 369 yards and the four touchdowns, earning a 127.0 passer rating. In the past five games, he has 15 touchdown passes and an interception.

The Bucs moved to 5-2.

The Raiders managed 347 yards against the NFL’s top-ranked total defense. Derek Carr went 24-of-36 for 284 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.