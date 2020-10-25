Tom Brady passes Drew Brees with his 559th career touchdown pass

Posted by Charean Williams on October 25, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT
The all-time passing touchdowns record is going to come down to who plays longer.

Tom Brady tied Drew Brees‘ NFL record with the 558th of his career. Brees threw two touchdown passes Sunday in the victory over the Panthers, and Brady has three so far against the Raiders.

Tampa Bay leads Las Vegas 38-20 late in the fourth quarter.

Peyton Manning finished his career with 539 before Brees and then Brady passed him.

Brady’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Chris Godwin with 6:40 remaining tied Brees. It followed earlier touchdown passes to Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller.

Brady is 31-of-43 for 346 yards. He also has run for a 1-yard score.

In the first two games with the Bucs, Brady threw three touchdowns and three interceptions. In the past five games, he has 14 touchdowns and an interception.

UPDATE 7:05 P.M. ET: Brady threw his fourth touchdown of the day with 3:08 remaining to take the sole lead over Brees in all-time passing touchdowns with his 559th.

  1. Most importantly, another Brady win.

    Something that’s kinda scarce these days at Patriot Place.

    I wonder why?

  2. Did I mention all the talk in the off-season by the Brady crybabies was all , wait for it …. WRONG.

    oh he just threw another TD so he now ahead of Brees.

    That’s 5 tds today 4 passing and 1 on the ground

    GOAT

  5. nfl passing records arent as sacred as baseball records. Go Brady tho
    Kind of like the HR record that many do not acknowledge.

  6. GOAT. Did you see that old man dropping those dimes today. And to think Evans is hobbled and Antonio Brown hasn’t even hit the field yet. I don’t even think we’ve seen near the Bucs offensive potential, can’t wait for the postseason.

  7. Now Bruce Arians is the smartest coach on the planet, and all his assistants should get head coaching jobs. Sounds crazy, doesn’t it? Let’s all laugh at ourselves, because we all fell for it. Bill Belichick never won squat before Brady came along, and now that Brady’s gone he looks like just an ordinary coach.

  9. “Something that’s kinda scarce these days at Patriot Place.

    I wonder why?”

    20 years of salary cap manipulation being offset in a single season, 10 or so player opting out including 7 starters due to covid, and yes, QB play that is not in Brady’s class.

    I am just fine with a down year after all the good ones. Let someone else have a good time with their team winning. We’ll see how the rest of this year goes and what Bill does for the 2021 roster

  11. Most importantly, another Brady win.

    Something that’s kinda scarce these days at Patriot Place.

    I wonder why?

    Because TB has a better team and better talent?

  12. sityourselfdown says:
    nfl passing records arent as sacred as baseball records. Go Brady tho
    Kind of weird that the all time hit leader and home run leaders are not in the Baseball HOF.

  15. This is not a legitimate record. The Saints had a passing TD taken away by a phantom OPI call that all the announcers and the rules analysts agree should have gone against the defense if anything. This set up the Saints 10 yards back at 3rd and 14 where they had to settle for a field goal. Ever since the NFC championship against the Rams, NFL officials have it out for the Saints for daring to question their authority. The Saints were the victim of that call, but the refs saw themselves as the victim and have taken extreme revenge ever since. Brees would easily have 10 more TDs if not for retribution by corrupt criminal refs.

  17. Congratulations Brady. He did better against the Raiders defense than Josh Allen.
    Where is your “they haven’t beaten a good team yet” comment? Brady has proven you wrong countless times. You should just take your ball home and not come back.

  19. Peyton set the then td record when he was 38 and he had missed an entire season due to numerous neck surgeries. How old are Brady and Brees again (Brady broke Peyton’s record at age 41 or 42).

  20. Peyton set the then td record when he was 38 and he had missed an entire season due to numerous neck surgeries. How old are Brady and Brees again (Brady broke Peyton’s record at age 41 or 42).
    How many games did Manning play in a dome? Having not to deal with the weather surely would help with passing stats. I do find it ironic he did have his best season in Denver. Why do you follow Brady and post nonstop about him? I am sure it is not a jealousy thing.

