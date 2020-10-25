Week 7 2020 best bets

Getty Images

Week Seven of the 2020 is here, and so are the Simms/Florio best bets for Sunday’s games.

As you’ll see in the attached video, we agree on two of our three selections. Which means either we’re both smart or we’re both dumb. (I’m not entirely comfortable letting that question ride on the outcome of those two games, but what the hell?)

Check out the free video, which as always is guaranteed to be worth your money — especially since anyone who has followed our advice on our best bets this season should be considerably above water by now.

And don’t forget to tune in live every Monday through Friday at 7:00 a.m. ET for PFT Live on Peacock, NBC’s excellent streaming service which, for most content, is as free as our best bets and all other picks for every NFL game.