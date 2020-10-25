Week 7 early inactives: Aaron Jones out for Packers

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

This week’s list is headlined by Packers running back Aaron Jones‘ absence from the lineup. Jones is dealing with a calf injury that kept him from practicing on Friday and led to a questionable designation on the team’s final injury report.

Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Packers at Texans

Packers: RB Aaron Jones, T David Bakhtiari, QB Jordan Love, CB Kevin King, S Darnell Savage, RB Tyler Ervin, DL Tyler Lancaster

Texans: WR Keke Coutee, CB John Reid, OL Charlie Heck, TE Jordan Akins, LB Peter Kalambayi

Bills at Jets

Bills: QB Jake Fromm, RB T.J. Yeldon, WR John Brown, TE Dawson Knox, TE Lee Smith, G Cody Ford, CB Josh Norman, DT Harrison Phillips

Jets: QB James Morgan, K Sam Ficken, CB Quincy Wilson, OL Alex Lewis, LB Jordan Willis, OL Cameron Clark, WR Jamison Crowder

Browns at Bengals

Browns: G Wyatt Teller, TE Austin Hooper, WR Taywan Taylor, LB Jacob Phillips, DE Joe Jackson

Bengals: K Austin Seibert, WR John Ross, CB William Jackson, RB Joe Mixon, OL Keaton Sutherland, TE Cethan Carter

Cowboys at Washington Football Team

Cowboys: G Zack Martin, DE Bradlee Anae, QB Garrett Gilbert, S Reggie Robinson, WR Malik Turner, LB Rashad Smith, LB Luke Gifford

WFT: QB Dwayne Haskins, WR Robert Foster, LB Thomas Davis, T Geron Christian, WR Isaiah Wright, DE Casey Toohill, DL James Smith-Williams

Lions at Falcons

Lions: CB Desmond Trufant, S Miles Killebrew, RB Bo Scarbrough, WR Quintez Cephus, G Logan Stenberg, QB David Blough

Falcons: DB Jordan Miller, RB Qadree Ollison, DB Jaylinn Hawkins, OL John Wetzel, DL Deadrin Senat

Panthers at Saints

Panthers: QB Will Grier, C Stantley Thomas-Oliver, RG John Miller, OL Mike Horton, WR Marken Michel

Saints: WR Michael Thomas, OL Nick Easton, DL Malcolm Roach, OL Derrick Kelly, S D.J. Swearinger

Steelers at Titans

Steelers: QB Joshua Dobbs, DL Isaiah Buggs, OL Derwin Gray, DL Carlos Davis, CB Mike Hilton, FB Derek Watt, TE Zach Gentry

Titans: DB Joshua Kalu, LB Derick Roberson, LB David Long, C Daniel Munyer, T Isaiah Wilson, DE Matt Dickerson