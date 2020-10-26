Aaron Rodgers wanted to show Week 6 loss was an anomaly

Getty Images

After the Bucs put a 38-10 beating on the Packers in Week 6, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he thought the team needed a wakeup call after cruising to a 4-0 record to open the year.

Rodgers revisited the loss during the week and said it was important for the team not to make too much of the loss. They needed to learn their lessons and move on to make sure that the losing effort remained a one-game departure from the kind of football they want to play.

The Packers accomplished that mission on Sunday. They raced out to a 21-0 lead and wound up beating the Texans 35-20 in a game that Rodgers believes was an illustration of the team he believes the Packers are this season.

“I said it was an anomaly,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. “And, obviously, we wanted to back that up. Not that if it would have gone the other way, it wouldn’t have been. That game is an outlier, I believe, and today was more in line with our first four weeks. I know we’re in Week 7, but they’ve had a lot of turmoil over there on that side. A game that if we want to be a great team, we’ve got to win these games.”

The Packers were able to run away with Sunday’s game despite the absences of left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones. They’ll hope to have them back as they try to keep things rolling against the Vikings in Week 8.