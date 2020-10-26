Brandon Copeland tells teammates he has torn pec

Getty Images

The Patriots have lost another piece of a defense that has lost several this season.

Linebacker Brandon Copeland, per a source with knowledge of the situation, is telling teammates that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle on Sunday against the 49ers.

Copeland has started four games this season, his first with the Patriots. Undrafted in 2013, he has played for the Lions and Jets, after offseason/preseason stints with the Ravens and Titans.

In 2017 with the Lions, Copeland suffered a torn pec in Week One of the preseason, landing on IR.