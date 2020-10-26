Cam Newton says he doesn’t have COVID-19 brain fog

Posted by Mike Florio on October 26, 2020, 10:17 AM EDT
As people try to figure out what’s wrong with Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, some wonder whether it has something to do with his fairly recent bout with COVID-19.

Appearing on WEEI this morning, Newton was asked whether he’s experiencing any “fog” effects from the virus.

“No,” Newton said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “My goodness. I’m hearing a lot of what it could be. It’s simple. I have to play better.”

Newton played so poorly on Sunday that he was removed from the lineup for Jarrett Stidham.

“For any type of competitor, do you feel embarrassed?” Newton said. “Yeah. . . . The first thing I said to myself coming home was, ‘You keep playing games like that, bro, and it’s going to be a permanent change.'”

For now, coach Bill Belichick has said that’s not happening.

Newton’s throwing efficiency continuously has declined since Week One, when he posted a 100.7 passer rating against the Dolphins in Week One. He then dipped to 94.6 against the Seahawks, 73.8 against the Raiders, 51.6 against the Broncos, and 39.7 against the 49ers, a performance that included only 98 passing yards, nine completions, and three interceptions.

Regardless of whether he’s feeling any specific effects of COVID-19, that diagnosis became the moment a promising season was knocked wobbly. Now, the Patriots are on the ropes.

The message to the other AFC contenders is simple: Punch them through while you can. If they can get things under control and scratch and claw their way to the playoffs, they will be dangerous in January.

15 responses to “Cam Newton says he doesn’t have COVID-19 brain fog

  5. I watched that game last night. The guy didn’t even want to be on the field and was missing 5 yard outs by 3 yards. Something is wrong or he has somehow forgot even how to perform the basic functions of being an NFL quarterback.

  6. Belechick’s recent decision making as a GM is questionable. Maybe he should ask the dog.

  7. Here’s the problem: Edelman is declining, the TE’s they drafted don’t appear to be very good, and N’Keal Harry looks like a bust.

  8. Ok, So the Country is happy to see that the NE Patriots are reeling, Tom Brady is excelling with a weapons laden Tampa team and overall life in the NFL seems to be good.

    Ok got that out there and off my chest. My Team, isn’t looking good this morning. We do have some bright spots so far in this season, Holding a team out of the red zone for 60 minutes and to field goals only… Should produce a win for the team. But when the offense is turning the ball over in your own red zone or darn close to it game after game you can’ win those types of games. We have some young Defensive talent that will help in years to come. Our o-line is strong and our Backs are running hard and the ground game is strong.

    The receiving corps are young and not the highest level of talent in comparison to that we have seen in years past. The best receiver is showing his age and slowing down. Coupled with the highest level of Covid- 19 opt out players, is showing the lack of depth in key positions.

    The team just isn’t that good this year. Cam isn’t as good as hoped for and maybe done. A few more games should determine that to be true or not. You can’t keep throwing behind players mid-route and at knees and thighs. He has to get more accurate.

    So we still go on and see what will happen and hope for the best. As an aside, I am still rooting for an old man in Fla to continue his greatness…. This is a sad Monday morning…up here in New England

  10. I was surprised at how well they played in the first three games and even more how bad in the last two.

    Offense doesn’t surprise me as much as the D.

    I do think practice means more to the Patriots.

    They have huge personnel weaknesses:

    QB
    WR
    TE

    DL
    LB

    That’s on Bill. Then again, he’s had an impressive record in the last 19 years, with and without Brady in the lineup.

  12. Defense isn’t bad. Could use more pressure on passer. DB’s are good.

    Receiving corp is historically bad. Edelmen is hurt. Edelmen is a guy the qb has to be on same page.

