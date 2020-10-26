Cardinals “stole” play that left Kyler Murray smiling before touchdown toss

USA TODAY Sports

Cris Collinsworth called the play “strange from the start.” That’s exactly what the Cardinals planned.

As the the entire offense looked right, toward the team’s sideline, center Mason Cole snapped the ball to Kyler Murray. The offensive line paused a second or two as DeAndre Hopkins raced by a “napping” Quinton Dunbar.

Replays showed Murray with a wide smile before uncorking the 35-yard touchdown pass to Hopkins along the sideline.

“We stole [the play] from Ohio State,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury revealed Monday, via Darren Urban of the team website. “They ran it against Michigan. Looking to the side like you’re getting a play and try to catch them off guard. Ohio State had it wide open, and the kid dropped it. I like the play. It unsettles the DBs and our guys did a great job of executing it. Obviously, it was a great throw and a great catch by Hop, but even if we don’t hit it, we kind of freak them out the remainder of the game.”

Of course, some would say it doesn’t take a lot to “freak out” the NFL’s 32nd-ranked defense. The Cardinals finished with 519 yards.