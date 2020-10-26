Chris Carson to have MRI on sprained foot

Seahawks running back Chris Carson wasn’t around for overtime on Sunday night because of a foot injury that knocked him out of the game in the first half.

Head coach Pete Carroll offered an update on Carson’s condition after the game. He said Carson has a mid-foot sprain and that testing on Monday will provide more information about what that will mean moving forward.

“We don’t know until we get an MRI what that means or what the extent of it is,” Carroll said, via Adam Jude of the Seattle Times.

Carson ran five times for 34 yards before getting hurt. Carlos Hyde had 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown to lead the team’s running backs in Carson’s absence.