Eagles put DeSean Jackson, Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve

The Eagles are bringing four players from their injured reserve list back to practice this week and they also opened a couple of spots on the active roster.

The team announced that wide receiver DeSean Jackson and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway have been placed on injured reserve. Both players were injured in last Thursday’s win over the Giants.

Jackson hurt his ankle while taking an illegal hit during a punt return in the second half of the game. He is expected to be out for around six-to-eight weeks, so this could wind up being a season-ending injury for the veteran wideout.

Ridgeway injured his biceps in the 22-21 win. He had 11 tackles and a sack in his seven appearances for the team this season.