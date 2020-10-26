Falcons’ estimated injury report lists Julio Jones as limited with hip injury

Getty Images

The Falcons did not practice Monday, but they had to put out an estimated injury report since they play the Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

Receiver Julio Jones was listed as a limited participant with a hip injury.

Jones has spent most of the season on the team’s injury report after injuring his hamstring in the season opener. He missed two games and played only 15 snaps in another because of that injury.

Jones, who is not looking for the Falcons to trade him and isn’t expected to get a new home, has 31 receptions for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

Center Alex Mack (knee), offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (elbow), receiver Russell Gage (knee) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) also were estimated as limited participants.