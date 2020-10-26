Jason Peters, Jalen Reagor returning to practice for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles open this week in first place in the NFC East and their bid to stay there will be getting some help from players returning from injured reserve.

Monday morning brought an announcement that the team has opened 21-day practice windows for four players who have been on the list for at least three games. Offensive lineman Jason Peters, wide receiver Jalen Reagor, safety Rudy Ford, and linebacker T.J. Edwards make up the quartet.

Peters has missed three games with a toe injury and head coach Doug Pederson said last Friday that the team hasn’t decided where he’ll play once he’s back. Peters re-signed with the team to play right guard after Brandon Brooks tore his Achilles, but moved to his old left tackle spot when Andre Dillard went down for the year during the summer. Jordan Mailata has played in Peters’ place.

Reagor had thumb surgery after getting hurt in Week 2. The first-round pick had five catches for 96 yards in his first two NFL games.

Edwards and Ford have both missed the last three games. All four players will be eligible to play against the Cowboys in Week 8 or they could wait to return after the bye when the Eagles meet the Giants in Week 10.