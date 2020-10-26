Jets claim Daeshon Hall

Getty Images

Defensive end Daeshon Hall is joining the Jets.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that the Jets claimed Hall off of waivers. The Eagles waived Hall off of their physically unable to perform list a couple of days ago.

Hall was waived with a failed physical designation this summer and reverted to the PUP list after going unclaimed.

The 2017 Panthers third-round pick played one game as a rookie and moved on to Philly in 2018. He had nine tackles, 1.5 sacks, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss in 12 games for the Eagles.

Hall will try to find a role on a Jets Defense that held the Bills without a touchdown in Sunday’s 18-10 loss.