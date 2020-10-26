John Harbaugh on Dez Bryant: If we sign him, we’ll go from there

Getty Images

The Ravens are set to have one veteran join the team this week when defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is done going through initial COVID-19 protocols after his trade from the Vikings.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant may also be joining the team. He’s set to work out for the team and take a physical that would open the door to a spot on the practice squad for the former Cowboys first-round pick. Until and unless that happens, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he won’t be spending time discussing the veteran wideout.

“If we sign him, we’ll make that announcement when it happens and just kind of go from there,” Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com.

Bryant tore his Achilles two days after signing with the Saints in November 2018 and has not played in a game since the 2017 season.