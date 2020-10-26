Josh Reynolds gives Rams 7-0 lead on 4-yard touchdown

USA TODAY Sports

The Rams used a bit of trickery to score the first touchdown Monday.

They broke the huddle with five seconds left on the play clock, quickly set and snapped the ball. Bears cornerback Buster Skrine was slow getting over to Josh Reynolds, and that’s all the separation the Rams receiver needed.

Reynolds made a easy 4-yard catch for a touchdown, giving the Rams a 7-0 lead.

It was Reynolds’ second touchdown of the season.

The Bears have punted twice and the Rams once so far in the expected defensive battle. The Rams’ touchdown drive was seven plays and covered 52 yards.

Jared Goff is 8-for-11 for 68 yards and a touchdown after two possessions.